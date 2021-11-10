White House commits to not shutting down Line 5

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - A line that delivers propane to Upper Michigan is facing more legal challenges.

However, the White House now says it will not shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, but the legal battles are far from over.

Last month, Canada invoked a 1977 treaty between the United States and Canada. It argues the U.S. is breaking a section of the treaty. It says no public authority in either country can take steps that would interfere with the flow of hydrocarbons.

Because Canada invoked that treaty, the U.S. government is preparing for negotiations with Canada. On Monday, a White House spokesperson confirmed it is looking into the impact of closing Line 5. However, on Tuesday, the Biden administration committed to not closing the pipeline.

“Certainly not an indicator that the U.S. government is considering shut down,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press Secretary. “That is not something we are going to do.”

The White House says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing an environmental impact study. There is no timeline on when that might be done.

In a statement to TV6 Enbridge said: “It is normal at this stage for all parties to be reaching out to various parties to better understand the issues at play; but at the end of the day, this is about doing the right thing.

There are millions of people and thousands of businesses on both sides of the border who are dependent on Line 5 to provide the fuel they need for heating, manufacturing, airplanes, roads and automobiles. Line 5 is vital energy infrastructure on a daily basis to Michigan, four other states and Canada’s two largest provinces.

As for safety, the pipeline continues to operate safely. And we spend millions each year to assure that safety. Additionally, three years ago both houses of the Michigan legislature voted overwhelming to establish the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to oversee our construction of a Great Lakes Tunnel in which Line 5 would be contained well below the waters at the Straits. This makes a safe pipeline safer and virtually eliminates the chance of an anchor strike or spill.”

U.P. State Senator Ed McBroom argues there is no viable solution to get propane to Upper Michigan without Line 5.

“People are scared. People are unsure of what’s going to happen and some of that, of course, is being ginned up by those who are trying to make political points,” said Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District. “This can’t be about that. It is a genuine real problem.”

Line 5 opponents argue that the U.P. isn’t as dependent on the line as the Canadian company says it is.

McBroom says the solution should be The Great Lakes Tunnel Project. That was approved by lawmakers in 2018. It would place the pipeline up deep within the lakebed inside concreate wall.

However, that plan’s future is also uncertain. It’s also being reviewed by the U.S. Army Corps which could delay the project.

Last week, 13 Republicans in Congress wrote a letter to President Biden about why the line should remain open. That included U.P. Representative Jack Bergman.

Governor Whitmer has expressed her disappointment about Canada’s decision to invoke the treaty.

