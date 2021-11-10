Advertisement

Weather forecasting drastically improves since Fitzgerald sinking

With how rapid the 1975 storm intensified, it was challenging for meteorologists to analyze and forecast the intensity and direction of the storm.(KBJR 6)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Since the Edmund Fitzgerald sinking disaster on November 10th, 1975, weather forecasting has improved significantly which leads to the question, could the disaster have been prevented with modern technology?

With how rapid the 1975 storm intensified, it was challenging for meteorologists to analyze and forecast the intensity and direction of the storm.

By the time meteorologists realized the storm had strengthen enough to create 30-foot waves on Lake Superior, it was too late for the ship and crew.

46-years later, weather forecasting has come a long way.

Technology has advanced creating better satellites, computer analysis, more frequent modeling maps and much more.

With these resources, meteorologists can confidently say that future weather related disasters on the big lake can mostly be prevented.

Another improvement to weather forecasting is more surface observation sites especially in hard-to-reach locations.

One of these locations is a buoy located at Whitefish Point which is near the wreckage.

