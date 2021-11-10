Storm brings rain & strong winds by tomorrow

A storm system move in by tomorrow. As it moves in out of the southeast winds will increase and become strong tomorrow. Southeasterly winds will gust in excess of 35mph with 45mph along Lake Michigan and in the Keweenaw. This will lead to some power outages, down trees, large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion. Showers will move in tonight from southwest to northeast. There will be a break from it late morning. Then, another round of moderate rain will move in during the afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will range from .50″ to 1.0″. The system will lift northeast on Friday and as it does rain will slowly transition into a mix and snow. Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. As of now accumulations easily be around 3-5″.

Today: Becoming cloudy and staying mild

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s west, upper 40s elsewhere

Thursday: Windy and rainy

>Highs: Mid 40s west, around 50°

Friday: Cloudy with showers in the east and transition to snow in the west

>Highs: Mid 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering off

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.