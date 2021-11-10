Advertisement

Storm brings rain & strong winds by tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A storm system move in by tomorrow. As it moves in out of the southeast winds will increase and become strong tomorrow. Southeasterly winds will gust in excess of 35mph with 45mph along Lake Michigan and in the Keweenaw. This will lead to some power outages, down trees, large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion. Showers will move in tonight from southwest to northeast. There will be a break from it late morning. Then, another round of moderate rain will move in during the afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will range from .50″ to 1.0″. The system will lift northeast on Friday and as it does rain will slowly transition into a mix and snow. Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts throughout the weekend. As of now accumulations easily be around 3-5″.

Today: Becoming cloudy and staying mild

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s west, upper 40s elsewhere

Thursday: Windy and rainy

>Highs: Mid 40s west, around 50°

Friday: Cloudy with showers in the east and transition to snow in the west

>Highs: Mid 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering off

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth in Marquette.
Marquette County now leads the state in felony meth cases; police left frustrated
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A shot of the construction on US-41/M-28 in Marquette Township.
US-41 reopens both lanes to normal traffic Tuesday in Marquette Township
Fire
Roof fire contained in Chocolay Township
Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes

Latest News

Filtered sunshine and above seasonal daytime temps Wednesday before a system arrives west later...
Pleasant fall weather Wednesday before rain, snow storm in this week
sys
Few more nice days before storm system
Tuesday highs in the U.P. to range 10°F above the seasonal average under mostly sunny skies and...
Warm temps continue in the middle of fall Tuesday
rain by Thursday
Few warm days before next system