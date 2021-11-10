Some Marquette County officers quitting over frustration from high felony cases; solutions being looked at

This is the final part of a two-piece series on an increase in crime in Marquette County. You can watch or read the first story here.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette County law enforcement are quitting their jobs. This happening as the justice system is overwhelmed, a meth crisis is hitting the county and officers are frustrated.

“The frustration level is up, but our guys are still out there doing the job they are supposed to be doing,” said Steve Snowaert, Ishpeming Chief of Police.

That frustration, coming in part, from a high level of repeat arrests.

This is the trickle-down effect of a county jail that is overwhelmed, a court that is behind and some inmates being let out as a result.

Many released inmates are facing felony charges for meth. While Snowaert understands a backed up justice system from the pandemic is part of the problem, his officers are still frustrated.

“The facts are that people are getting out and they are reoffending over and over again,” said Snowaert. “It doesn’t seem like they are being held accountable for their actions.”

For the first time ever, Ishpeming had more than 100 arrests in a month. That was in September. Despite that, Snowaert says he has not lost employees. The Marquette County Sheriff’s office has.

“The day-to-day grind on our staff is very hard on them and we’ve lost a lot of corrections officers because of it,” said Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff.

Zyburt says open positions at the jail are hard to fill, but it doesn’t stop there. Officers have also left.

“People who’ve been here for years and have just said, ‘I’m tired of it and it’s not worth it for me because now I’m taking it home on family’. It’s hard to recruit new people to get in to do this job,” said Zyburt.

Local law enforcement leaders also point to criminal justice reform at the state and national level that are limiting what they can do.

“The times are different right now. There’s a lot of criminal justice reform,” said Wiese. “There is a lot of looking at how can we help people versus punish them. I support those concepts, but I think sometimes those concepts go a little too far and we don’t hold people as accountable as they should.”

Now, police are looking for relief. Zyburt hopes a return to in-person court hearings will help.

“At this point, because there is a year and half backlog for the cases coming through our courts the road officers, and our corrections officers, are seeing the same person over and over it doesn’t seem like there’s any consequences for them breaking the law,” said Zyburt.

Meanwhile, Marquette County’s Prosecuting Office is looking for solutions to slow down a 1,000 percent increase in felony meth cases over the last five years.

“I’ve talked to law enforcement about it, and I’ve started talking to some treatment providers,” said Wiese. “If somebody gets arrested for methamphetamine, they would be given an option: You go directly to treatment or you go to jail. If you go to treatment and you’re successful you don’t get arrested and charged. If you wash out of treatment, then you’d be arrested and charged.”

Wiese says that option would only be for people facing possession charges, not trafficking. While that idea is in the earlier stages, law enforcement he’s talked to are supportive of it.

