Room at the Inn observes National Homelessness Awareness month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette shelter is raising awareness for a serious issue this month.

November is National Homelessness Awareness month. Room at the Inn has two educational events planned. Their Homelessness in the 906 ice cream social and Walk for the Homeless are happening this week. Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer wants people to empathize with those who are homeless.

“Nobody who ends up seeking homeless services was ever born into this world thinking, ‘Hey, one day I might experience homelessness,’” Emmendorfer says. “It can happen to anyone, anytime, for a multitude of reasons, so it’s important that our community works together to have a safety net. I want to educate the community about how our safety net works.”

RATI’s ice cream social is Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 P.M at Ore Dock Brewing Company. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. A discussion panel is set to take place featuring guests from Superior Alliance for Independent Living, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, St. Vincent de Paul, Alger-Marquette Community Action, the Janzen House, and Superior Housing Solutions.

Their Walk for Homelessness is Saturday, November 13 at 11:00 A.M. The walk starts at Lower Harbor Park and participants will venture to Harlow Park in remembrance of those who have lost their lives battling homelessness across Upper Michigan.

