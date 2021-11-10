Advertisement

Red Wings top Oilers 4-2

Namestnikov scores twice
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead as they beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2. The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games. The Red Wings have won three straight and their rebuilding efforts finally seem to be paying off.

