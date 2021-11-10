Advertisement

Rabbit rescue opens in Laurium

Hoppily Ever After will rehome rescue rabbits
Kara Clairmont has a few of her own bunnies too.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - In the basement of Kara Clairmont’s home, a fluffle or group of bunnies explore – noses twitching and seeking snuggles from their caretakers.

Some of them belong to Clairmont, president of Hoppily Ever After. But, some are in need of adoption.

“Within our community, there’s a lot of misunderstanding as far as rabbits go. People don’t realize they’re a lot of work,” said Clairmont. “And once they obtain the rabbit and they’re caring for it, they soon realize they can’t.”

The Copper Country Humane Society only offers home-to-home re-adoption.

Realizing the need for a rabbit rescue, Clairmont hopped into action.

“Basically, I was tagged in a bunch of posts on Facebook asking if I could take in the rabbits. I personally was not in a place to take them at the time,” said Clairmont. “We just hit the ground running and took off with it.”

Soon, Hoppily Ever After became a certified non-profit and took in its first two rabbits last Sunday.

“Right now, we have them posted on our website, and we hope to get them re-homed as homes become available,” said Clairmont.

Clairmont utilizes her large basement to keep the furry friends safe. Eventually, she will add more enclosures inside and plans to add outdoor runs for bunnies in the summer.

The organization is also accepting donations.

“So if people are looking to help with our fundraising, they are able to donate via our GoFundMe,” said Clairmont. “They can drop off donations at our house, we will pick up donations or we can meet them somewhere of their choosing.”

Clairmont looks forward to finding rabbits their forever homes.

