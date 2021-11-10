Advertisement

Pleasant fall weather Wednesday before rain, snow storm in this week

Filtered sunshine and above seasonal daytime temps Wednesday before a system arrives west later in the evening.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High pressure brings pleasant weather conditions to the U.P. Wednesday, but clouds increase late ahead of an approaching system from the Northern Plains. This system brings widespread rain on Thursday, Veterans Day, along with strong winds gusting from the south through southwest. Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ for some areas.

As the Veterans Day system lifts northeast of Upper Michigan Friday morning, another system enters the U.P. midday and this time transports cold, moist air to produce mixed rain and snow over the region. The migration of cold air continues in the U.P. during the weekend to help lead to lake effect snow shower production over the northern wind belts. From Saturday to next Tuesday, accumulating snowfall of an inch or more is possible especially in the northwest wind belts.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the afternoon; seasonably warm with southeast winds 15 to 20 mph then gusting over 25 mph at times in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain and snow; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40

