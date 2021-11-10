NMU Women’s Soccer edges Michigand Tech for second time in three days

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team defeated Michigan Technological University on Tuesday afternoon to secure a spot in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament Semifinal round.The 2-1 victory is the second straight quarterfinal win for the ‘Cats and the second-consecutive win over the rival Huskies.

EVEN AT THE HALF NMU was the first to find the back of the net in the match and it did not take long.In the 6th minute, Ashley Koch took the ball on the Kearly Stadium turf end up and sent a pass up the field to Isabela Cardoso. The senior took the ball 15 yards put from the goal and kicked it in for her ninth goal of the season for the Wildcats.Michigan Tech answered back in the 30th minute to tie the score 1-1. It remained tied after the first 45.It was the ‘Cats who led in shots in the first with eight total shots and four of those coming on goal.

MOVING ON UP It was a freshman who netted the game-winning goal for NMU. A Cardoso corner kick was possessed by Isabelle Brusilow on the far right side of the box, right along the turf’s football end zone. Brusilow sent the ball to her left to Justina L’Esperance who was around two yards in front of the goal. The freshman kicked it in past the MTU keeper who missed the diving save.The home-standing Huskies tried to force overtime with a shot on goal in the final minute of regulation but Wildcat keeper Shenae Kreps made a save that cemented the 2-1 GLIAC Tournament win for the ‘Cats.

STAT LEADERS The Wildcats led in shots 15-10 in the match. NMU also had seven shots on goal to MTU’s four. Double the amount of corners also came for the ‘Cats (8-4).Justina L’Esperance had a team-high six total shots and four shots on target while also adding a goal. Caroline Halonen was next with three shots.Isabela Cardoso and Calihan Bearden each added shots on goal to the Wildcat effort.Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps played all 90 minutes in the net for NMU and nabbed three saves.With the win, the ‘Cats now hold an 11-8-2 record over Michigan Tech all-time.

WILDCAT TALK ”It’s always a thrilling environment whenever we play Tech, and knowing it could’ve been the last game of our season made the rivalry win that much sweeter,” said Natalie Stampfly. “We will be ready to go come Friday!”Midfielder Caroline Halonen added, “It’s always fun to play a rival in a game, especially in the tournament. I think we did a good job creating chances for ourselves and Isabela (Cardoso) and Justina (L’Esperance) both deserved the goals they got today. Both teams went at it and it was a very competitive 90 minutes. Now we’re just looking to the next game and hoping to bring it again!”

UP NEXT The Wildcats will take on No. 1 Grand Valley State University Friday, Nov. 12 in GLIAC Semifinal play. Match time has yet to be announced.

