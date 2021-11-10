Advertisement

Michigan Tech Women favored to win GLIAC North Division

Huskies received eight of eleven first place votes
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC) announced the 2021-22 women’s basketball preseason poll on Tuesday.

The rankings were determined by a vote of the league coaches.

Michigan Tech was selected to capture the north division title while Grand Valley State was deemed the favorite to win the south division.

In the north, Michigan Tech received eight first-place votes (56 points) while Ferris State earned three. Ferris State and Parkside each collected 44 points from the vote, tying for the second place position.

Northern Michigan (42) was chosen fourth followed by Purdue Northwest (23)and Lake Superior State. (16)

In the south, Grand Valley State secured nine of the first-place votes (44 points) with the other two going to Northwood (35 points).

Wayne State was a close third (33) followed by Saginaw Valley State (29) and Davenport (15).

The 2021-22 season will begin full swing this weekend, with a total of 22 nonconference matchups on the schedule.

