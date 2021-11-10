Michigan Tech slim favorite to win GLIAC Basketball’s North Division

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC) revealed the 2021-22 men’s basketball preseason poll on Tuesday, as voted on by the league coaches.

Michigan Tech was named the favorite in the north division while Grand Valley State was selected to win the south division.

In the north, Michigan Tech received 56 points and six first-place votes, narrowly edging Ferris State, which collected 55 points and five first-place votes.

Parkside was selected to place third in the north division (34 points), followed by Lake Superior State (32), Northern Michigan (25) and Purdue Northwest (23).

In the south, Grand Valley State received nine of the 11 first place votes (49 points) while Wayne State garnered two (42 points).

Davenport was voted third in the south division (31 points) ahead of Saginaw Valley State (20) and Northwood (18), respectively.

Regular season action begins in full force on Friday, Nov. 12, with 10 GLIAC teams hitting the court in nonconference play.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.