Michigan Department of Natural Resources and National Weather Service urge firearm season safety

Non-hunters and hunters alike should take precautions to ensure everyone’s protection.
Michigan DNR Marquette branch sign
Michigan DNR Marquette branch sign(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - There is no fooling around when it comes to safety during hunting season.

Michigan DNR spokesman John Pepin wants non-hunters to plan their outdoor activities carefully. “Know where you’re going to be walking or hiking,” Pepin says. “Whether you’re on private land or public land, hunting is open anywhere that permission is granted for it to be.”

Pepin notes some state parks in the U.P. have land open for hunting. “But the areas that are around developed sites like trails and buildings and walkways and that type of thing aren’t,” he adds.

The DNR encourages people who don’t hunt to stick to these designated spaces. Since hunters tend to have the most luck early in the morning and late in the day, Pepin says non-hunters are best to avoid going into the woods during these times. “During midday is probably the better time of day to go out hiking,” he says.

Of course, blaze orange isn’t just an ugly fall color. It can help hunters recognize you in the woods. “It would be good to wear bright-colored clothing when you’re out,” Pepin says.

For hunters, Pepin suggests you follow basic hunter safety to prevent serious injury. “You always need to know what your target is, what you’re shooting at before you shoot,” Pepin says. “Dress for the occasion, make sure you’re warm enough if it’s going to be cold. Let somebody know where you’re going to be and when you’ll be coming back.”

It is also important to take note of weather conditions because they can impact your visibility in the woods. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Connelly says there’s a chance there will be lake effect snow on the ground -- and falling -- on opening day.

“Continue to stay weather aware, just make sure you’re dressing for the conditions,” Connelly says.

The DNR urges hunters and non-hunters to confirm hunting locations before going out. For more information on where hunting takes place, visit the DNR’s MI-Hunt interactive hunting map.

