Marquette veteran using art as therapy at Wintergreen Hill Gallery

Bill Irving, Veteran and Artist in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans Day is Thursday and one Marquette veteran is showing the value of art therapy. U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Irving has his artwork on display at the Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts on Third Street in Marquette.

Irving says when he returned from the service he was not doing well emotionally or mentally. Then, he became a born again Christian and discovered art as therapy and mindfullness. With his work, Irving says he hopes other veterans can see reflections of themselves.

“I’m hoping that people look at the different eras here and maybe see something of themselves back when they were in the service, any veteran has got memories, that brother-in-arms, that’s a real thing and I’m hoping people can see themselves here and maybe take something home,” Irving said.

Irving’s work will be on display at the wintergreen hill gallery now through November 19.

