Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for condos in North Marquette

A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project
A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new project for condominiums in North Marquette has passed a major hurdle Tuesday night. During the Marquette Planning Commission the site plan for the development located at the corners of Lakeshore Boulevard and Hawley Street was approved.

The project, applied for by the Island Beach and Tennis Club, would see eight four-story condos built with a total of 96 units with parking on site for residents. During public comment, many voiced their concerns for the environment and a lack of affordable housing in the city.

“Had this not been zoned multi-family there would have been a lot of other options for this commission to say no but in this particular case my opinion is that this application does meet the requirements of the land development code,” said Marquette Planning Commissioner Michael Dunn.

Commissioner Sarah Mittlefehldt was the lone vote against the proposed site plan. Details on a timeline for the construction or cost of the project are not yet known.

