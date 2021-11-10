Marquette County Health Department holds first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 kids of Marquette County kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have their first dose of a Coronavirus vaccine. It was all thumbs up Wednesday afternoon as the Marquette County Health Department held its first pediatric clinic at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center.

“Kids are getting COVID in our area,” said Brianna Mileski, MCHD’s Community health Director. “They’re getting sick. They’re bringing COVID home to family members. So we’re really excited to be able to do this age group. It’s kind of the next step to hopefully seeing COVID start to decline.”

UPHS-Marquette’s Department of Pediatrics Chair, Dr. Francis Darr, says the vaccine is safe and that the benefits outweigh the risks, especially when it comes to heart inflammation.

“It is more than 90% efficacious in preventing severe disease,” Darr explained. “In the 5- to 11-year age group, the risk (of Myocarditis) appears to be very, very low.”

With parents by their side, kids received lesser Pfizer doses compared to those age 12 and up. Those who got their first dose on Thursday are set to get their second dose in three weeks.

“As more people get immunized, we have less people infected with COVID,” Darr stated. “The risk of developing variants that are more aggressive is lowered.”

While parents are advised to get their kids immunized as soon as possible, Mileski says parents who are hesitant should speak to their doctors.

“I would encourage anybody to talk to their healthcare provider if they have additional questions about whether or not they should get their child vaccinated,” she said.

Parents who wish to get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated through MCHD can make an appointment on their website. The next clinic is Friday, November 12th from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at NMU’s Northern Center.

Those in that age group can also get their shots at Meijer in Marquette Township and Walgreen’s in Marquette.

