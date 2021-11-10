Advertisement

Finlandia cuts down Northland Men’s hockey

By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - All the parts of the team were working in perfect harmony as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-4) beat Northland (1-1-1) 3-1, Tuesday night at the Houghton County Arena.

At the 5:08 mark of the first period, Flynn Perry blasted the puck into the net to put Finlandia up 1-0.  Senior Marcus Gloss made several great saves to keep Northland off the board in the opening stanza.

In the second period, senior Sheldon Brett scored with 20 seconds left on the power play.  The Lions got another power play opportunity at the 7:04 mark.  22 seconds later freshman Max Messier fired the puck past the Lumberjack goalie.

That made it 3-0, FinnU after two periods.  Finlandia then relied on Gloss and a strong defense to hold off Northland in the third for the win.

The Lions came up with 13 blocks led by sophomore Chris Beyer and junior Phil Schader with four each.  Freshman Zach Perreault had two assists.  Gloss finished with 33 saves.

Finlandia is back at the HOCO, Friday, Nov. 12 playing #13 Aurora.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

