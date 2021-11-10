Ewen-Trout Creek school closed this week due to COVID-19

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - One school in the western Upper Peninsula is closed this week following an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students.

According to Superintendent Dave Radovich at Ewen-Trout Creek School in Ewen, “Last week the day after the district volleyball game, one of the players felt a little off and went and got a COVID test, which was positive.”

He said the school decided to test the entire team, and seven girls tested positive, prompting the school to close completely last Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4-5).

Radovich said that allowed the school to develop a plan for this week.

“Sunday night, we tested 100 students and found 7 more positive, along with the students that did independent testing, we were up to 25 confirmed positive tests or probable,” Radovich said. “Together with the staff and board, we decided to stay closed this week.”

There are 175 students K-12 at E-TC, with about 100 of those in the middle and high school, Radovich said.

He said there were two virtual staff meetings conducted since late last week to discuss pros and cons of going virtual, or just remaining closed.

“The staff overwhelmingly wanted to close and make up the [days] throughout the school calendar or make up time in June,” Radovich said. “These are very stressful times for students, families and staff.”

Radovich said the plan right now, is to go back to classes on Monday, Nov. 15, with a requirement to wear face masks until the school’s Thanksgiving break. This is on a recommendation from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), he said.

There is a special board meeting at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 10 to set the guidelines going forward. TV6 will update this story after the board meeting, to note the final decisions from the school board and administration.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.