Dickinson County auto repair shop is giving free oil changes to veterans tomorrow

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Arcand’s Service Center in Iron Mountain is providing free oil changes to veterans tomorrow. The owner Alan Arcand is a veteran himself, and he says that his duty to serve is not over.

“We all have a connection together. We still kind of still serve. We took an oath to our country, to the Constitution against foreign and domestic enemies. Just because we no longer wear the uniform does not mean our oath is null and void. It’s still an active oath,” said Alan Arcand, Arcand’s Service Center Owner.

Arcand spent eight and a half years in the U.S. Air Force as a Crew Chief on F-15s. He started the service center in 2009 and has partnered with NAPA in Kingsford to provide free oil changes.

“The owner of NAPA is also a veteran, so we got together and they helped sponsor everything. We provide the labor, and they provide the products for the veterans,” Arcand said.

The retail value of the oil change is about $40. Arcand says anyone who gets an oil change leaves driving a safe car.

“We don’t do just a dump and fill. We do a full-service oil change. So, we bring it in, we check everything. We check the tire rods, the belts, etc.,” Arcand said.

Arcand recommends you get your car serviced every three to five thousand miles, depending on the make and model. The service center averages 30 veteran sign-ups every year. So far, over 20 veterans have signed up.

Arcand says some veterans face financial hardship, and the oil change is a way to help.

“They can’t afford to do minor maintenance on their vehicles sometimes,” Arcand said. “At least we can give an oil change back.”

Arcand recommends you call in advance to reserve a time. You can call the shop at (906) 779-9774.

