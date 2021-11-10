Advertisement

City of Negaunee holds blood drive in Blood Fight with Ishpeming

Students, faculty, and community members donate at Negaunee High School
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cities of Negaunee and Ishpeming have been using their “rivalry” to support a good cause.

Because of the ongoing blood shortage, both communities are taking part in the first-ever Blood Fight, a battle to see who can donate the most pints of blood to the UPHS Regional Blood Center.

Ishpeming had their event on November 5th, while Negaunee held theirs at Negaunee High School on Wednesday. The drive was hosted by students from the school’s National Honor Society.

Negaunee senior Josephine Thomson, who was also the blood drive’s Vice Chairwoman, says the competition aspect helps raise awareness.

“The added bit of competition between the schools and communities gives that little bit of extra incentive for people to come out and support,” she stated. “I think this would be a good thing to incorporate into more schools and communities just because of the extra bit of awareness for the blood drive and helping each other.”

The NHS students thank their sponsors for the support.

An announcement on the winning community will be made in the coming weeks. Negaunee or Ishpeming will be presented a trophy by the end of the month.

