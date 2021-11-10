Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth in Marquette.
Marquette County now leads the state in felony meth cases; police left frustrated
Photo courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes deer hunt regulation changes
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A mock up of one of the units in the proposed project
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for condos in North Marquette
FILE. A shot of the construction on US-41/M-28 in Marquette Township.
US-41 reopens both lanes to normal traffic Tuesday in Marquette Township

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans