Warm temps continue in the middle of fall Tuesday

A frontal system near James Bay extends down to the Upper Peninsula, bringing light rain shower chances tonight and through tomorrow morning as it exits the region. Clearing skies, breezy winds and slight cooling follow the front’s passage but temps are expected to trend above the seasonal average for Tuesday.

Mild and pleasant weather continues Wednesday, but clouds increase late ahead of an approaching system from the Northern Plains. This system brings widespread rain on Thursday, Veterans Day, along with strong winds gusting from the south through southwest.

As the Veterans Day system lifts northeast of Upper Michigan Friday morning, another system enters the U.P. midday and this time transports cold, moist air to produce mixed rain and snow over the region. The migration of cold air continues in the U.P. during the weekend to help lead to lake effect snow shower production over the northern wind belts.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the early morning hours before sunrise with a chance of sprinkles, then clearing to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonably warm with west winds 10 to 15 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy; seasonably warm with southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50

Thursday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain; southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with potential gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early then mixed rain and snow during the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 40

Saturday to Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow over the north wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 30s

