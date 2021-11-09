Advertisement

Voting demonstration held in Escanaba

The demonstration was in favor of voting rights.
Two people holding up signs on the corner of Lincoln and Ludington streets.
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of people gathered Tuesday in Escanaba in favor of voting rights. It’s called a honk and wave and it’s part of a national organization called Declaration for American Democracy.

People stood at the corner of Lincoln and Ludington streets for the event. Organizers say demonstrations were held all over the nation, not just in Escanaba.

“It’s been passed by the house already and it’s been sitting there. Basically, it guarantees everybody’s rights to vote and access to the polls,” said Dan Young, a participant in Tuesday’s demonstration.

For more information on the organization, click here.

