Volunteers plant 4,800 tulips

Calumet volunteers bring color and joy to the village – in advance
The tulips will bloom in the spring
(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Main Street Calumet volunteers planted 4,800 tulips in community gardens on 5th St. – planting the last 900 on Monday.

Although the group did not meet its financial goal for the tulips it still moved forward with the project.

4,800 tulips were planted in the raised garden beds with the help of a bunch of volunteers and their kids.

When the flowers bloom, Calumet Floral will create bouquets for local nursing homes.

After the tulips are removed the plots will be available to rent.

“So we did take the plunge and buy the bulbs,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “We still need to raise a little bit more money. So, we’re over halfway, but we do have about $1,000 we still need to raise for this project.”

Head to Main Street Calumet’s website if you’d like to find information about the beds, or to send a donation for the tulips that were planted.

