VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth

SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.(Paul Mason)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Hundreds of people reported seeing the SpaceX capsule return to Earth Monday night after a six-month stay in space.

Several viewers captured the moment on camera and shared their photos and videos of the fireball streak across the night sky.

According to NASA, the Dragon Capsule spent nearly 900 hours slowly maneuvering through orbit before it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night.

The journey home kicked off Thursday afternoon and presented some issues along the way. A broken toilet left the astronauts without a bathroom option, forcing them to rely on what were essentially adult diapers.

The four astronauts aboard the spacecraft spent 199 days at the International Space Station to oversee a number of science experiments and conducted spacewalks during their stay in space.

