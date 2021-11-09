Advertisement

Veteran food assistance program continues to accept applications

The program is funded through grants and UPCAP is able to provide gift cards to veterans to help alleviate the cost of food
One of the many gift cards veterans can apply to receive
One of the many gift cards veterans can apply to receive
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the veteran food assistance program are still open. UPCAP in Iron Mountain is providing $50 gift cards to veterans, caregivers, and surviving spouses.

The goal is to help alleviate the stress of buying food. Gift cards will be redeemable at a partnering grocery store local to the veteran. The program is funded by grants through the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“We’ve been able to serve hundreds of veterans, surviving spouses, and caregivers across the Upper Peninsula. We’re excited that we can continue to serve them with additional funding that we have received from the Superior Health Foundation,” said Frank Lombard, UPCAP Veteran Program Manager.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Any veteran in a 906 area code can call 2-1-1 directly between 8:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET to apply, while supplies last.

