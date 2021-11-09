Veteran food assistance program continues to accept applications

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the veteran food assistance program are still open. UPCAP in Iron Mountain is providing $50 gift cards to veterans, caregivers, and surviving spouses.

The goal is to help alleviate the stress of buying food. Gift cards will be redeemable at a partnering grocery store local to the veteran. The program is funded by grants through the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“We’ve been able to serve hundreds of veterans, surviving spouses, and caregivers across the Upper Peninsula. We’re excited that we can continue to serve them with additional funding that we have received from the Superior Health Foundation,” said Frank Lombard, UPCAP Veteran Program Manager.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Any veteran in a 906 area code can call 2-1-1 directly between 8:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET to apply, while supplies last.

