Upper Peninsula State Bank expanding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan bank is expanding.

U.P. State Bank had a soft opening of its Marquette location on Tuesday. The branch is located on West Washington St.

The bank has other offices in Escanaba, Gladstone and Iron Mountain. A fifth location is planned to open in Houghton sometime next year.

“We aim to bring the latest and greatest technology to the people of the area without losing site of the relationship aspect,” said Andy Herro, U.P. State Bank Marquette Community Bank President. “So we want to have the very best person in every position at the bank and I think that’s reflective when someone walks through our doors.”

Coming soon, the Marquette branch will start using video-teller ATMs that will allow banking hours to expand.

Marquette will have its grand opening during the week of Dec. 6 with daily prizes from local businesses.

