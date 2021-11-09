U.P. Home Health & Hospice holding annual holiday giveaway

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Marquette County, you have an opportunity to help a couple of good causes and win prizes.

U.P. Home Health & Hospice and U.P. Private Duty Services are working with the TV6 Canathon and the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys For Tots to give away two Hisense 55-inch 4K Smart LED Televisions. It is a way to give the area some holiday help.

You qualify by donating at least three nonperishable food items and/or at least one new, unwrapped children’s toy.

“The Canathon and Toys For Tots have been around for so long, and we know how much they help people within our own community,” said Kori Tossava, U.P. Home Health & Hospice’s Director of Community Services. “For us, it’s just important to do what we can to make those even more successful.”

Entries are unlimited, and donations can be dropped to either U.P. Home Health & Hospice location (Ishpeming or Marquette) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Canathon items will be accepted until November 30th, and toys are can be dropped off until December 10th.

The T.V. drawings will take place next month.

