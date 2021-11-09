Advertisement

Roof fire contained in Chocolay Township

Fire
Fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Chocolay Township on Tuesday around 12:00 p.m.

According to the Chocolay Police Chief on scene, it was a roof fire at a residence off of US-41. All residents were able to get out of the building.

The amount of damage is unknown at this time. Crews were able to put out the fire around 12:45 p.m.

Chocolay Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Police, Marquette Township Fire and Skandia Township Fire were on scene.

TV6 and Fox UP will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

