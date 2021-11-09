Roof fire contained in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Chocolay Township on Tuesday around 12:00 p.m.

According to the Chocolay Police Chief on scene, it was a roof fire at a residence off of US-41. All residents were able to get out of the building.

The amount of damage is unknown at this time. Crews were able to put out the fire around 12:45 p.m.

Chocolay Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Police, Marquette Township Fire and Skandia Township Fire were on scene.

