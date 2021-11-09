Advertisement

Northern Michigan University student group Marquette Ending Hunger to host Trivia Night Against Hunger

Marquette Ending Hunger's Trivia Night Against Hunger poster
Marquette Ending Hunger's Trivia Night Against Hunger poster(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student group will host a fun competition for a good cause this week.

NMU’s Marquette Ending Hunger is holding a Trivia Night Against Hunger at Staybridge Suites in Marquette Thursday, November 11. The contest will feature 10 teams of four players and over five rounds of questions. Squads will test their knowledge for a chance to win prizes.

Entry is free, but players are encouraged to donate. “It’s more than just money, we are also looking for canned goods or non-perishables as well that we’ll have a box at the door for,” Hannah Smith, president, Marquette Ending Hunger, says. “We just want to be able to educate people of what’s happening in the community both on Northern’s campus and within the Marquette community.”

If you are unable to make the event and would still like to donate, you can drop off canned or non-perishable food at the NMU Food Pantry, or at any one of the TV6 Canathon locations.

The trivia takes place Thursday, November 11 from 7:00 to 9:30 P.M. To register for trivia night, visit Marquette Ending Hunger’s signup page. For more information on the student group, or to keep up to date with their events, visit the Marquette Ending Hunger Facebook group.

