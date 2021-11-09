NMU men’s soccer falls to Saginaw Valley in GLIAC Tournament

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (4-11-3, 4-8-2 GLIAC) took on Saginaw Valley State University in the Quarterfinal round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Monday afternoon. NMU fell to the Cardinals in a 1-0 heartbreaker that went into two overtimes. The match was the fifth consecutive conference tournament appearance for the ‘Cats.

FIRST HALF Kaffie Kurz took the Wildcats’ lone shot in the opening half in what became a defensive battle for both squads. Goalkeeper Alex Weaver saved one shot in the half with Alex Scott blocking an SVSU shot as well. Despite nine shots by the opposition, the NMU defense held strong and did not allow a goal in the first half.

SECOND HALF Offensive opportunities were more abundant for the ‘Cats in the second half. The team had five shots in the half with two coming on target. Cian Tunney took one of those attempts late in the half. With a little over three minutes left in regulation, the freshman took a shot from the top of the box. The shot, which would have put the Wildcats in the lead, was saved by the Cardinal keeper. After 90 minutes the score set at 0-0 sending the tournament match into overtime.

OVERTIMES In the first overtime, the best chance for NMU came on a corner kick from Kurz in the 91st minute. Saginaw Valley only took two shots in the first extra period and the last was blocked by the ‘Cats which forced a second overtime. With the second OT underway, the Cardinals put the game-winning goal in the net. The Wildcats fell 1-0 in the GLIAC Quarterfinal.

STAT LEADERS Cian Tunney and Keegan Schmidt each had a team-leading two shots for NMU. Tunney and Brady Kronenburg led the Wildcat effort in shots on target with one each. Alex Weaver was in the net for the ‘Cats all 101:24 and collected three saves. Five Wildcat field players played the full match as Pier Cucciati, Niko Scheibal, Kaffie Kurz, Alex Scott, and Alex Weaver did not leave the pitch.

WILDCAT TALK “The squad executed the game plan to near perfection,” said head coach David Poggi. “The collective focus and effort was brilliant. I couldn’t ask for anything more, they left everything on the pitch.” “We’ve accomplished a lot this season. We didn’t win the battle but can hold our heads high today.”

