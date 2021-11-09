NMU faculty union ratifies contract agreement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (NMU-AAUP) voted in favor of ratifying the most recent contract proposal Monday evening.

The ratification came with a vote of 197 for and 30 against the contract. Contract negotiations have been ongoing since the end of June.

The contract does not officially go into effect until the NMU Board of Trustees also votes to approve the contract.

“Provided the Board of Trustees approves this agreement, we will return to pre-pandemic compensation levels,” Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman said. “However, it is distressing that it took eight months of negotiations and mediation to achieve this. We are thankful for the students, members of the community, and other union members in Marquette County who expressed overwhelming support for the Northern Michigan University AAUP faculty in our struggle for a fair contract.”

NMU spokesman Derek Hall sent TV6 this statement:

NMU is pleased with the outcome of today’s ratification votes on new contracts by faculty members of the NMU-AAUP bargaining unit and staff members of the AFSCME bargaining unit. The contracts will now be brought to the Board of Trustees for final approval at a special board meeting to be held in the near future. A deep debt of gratitude is sincerely owed to the members of all the negotiating teams for their hard work, dedication, and patience which led to these positive outcomes.

The AAUP members said they look forward to having this contract approved by the NMU Board of Trustees as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.