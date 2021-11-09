Advertisement

NMU faculty union ratifies contract agreement

NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.
NMU-AAUP logo and NMU logo.(NMU-AAUP/NMU)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (NMU-AAUP) voted in favor of ratifying the most recent contract proposal Monday evening.

The ratification came with a vote of 197 for and 30 against the contract. Contract negotiations have been ongoing since the end of June.

The contract does not officially go into effect until the NMU Board of Trustees also votes to approve the contract.

“Provided the Board of Trustees approves this agreement, we will return to pre-pandemic compensation levels,” Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman said. “However, it is distressing that it took eight months of negotiations and mediation to achieve this. We are thankful for the students, members of the community, and other union members in Marquette County who expressed overwhelming support for the Northern Michigan University AAUP faculty in our struggle for a fair contract.”

NMU spokesman Derek Hall sent TV6 this statement:

NMU is pleased with the outcome of today’s ratification votes on new contracts by faculty members of the NMU-AAUP bargaining unit and staff members of the AFSCME bargaining unit.  The contracts will now be brought to the Board of Trustees for final approval at a special board meeting to be held in the near future. A deep debt of gratitude is sincerely owed to the members of all the negotiating teams for their hard work, dedication, and patience which led to these positive outcomes.

The AAUP members said they look forward to having this contract approved by the NMU Board of Trustees as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Jaden Vicenzi signs an Air Force flag before departing to basic training
Former college student Jaden Vicenzi enlists in Air Force Special Warfare Developmental Program
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch...
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

Ronald Beauchamp, Todd Flath and Mark Ammel being sworn in as council members by City Clerk...
City of Escanaba appoints new mayor
Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith
Marquette City Commission elects Jenna Smith to third term as Mayor
The tulips will bloom in the spring
Volunteers plant 4,800 tulips
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Houghton County Sheriff partners with search team