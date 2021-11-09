More women are giving hunting a shot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR says registration for female hunters has steadily increased over the last decade.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke with two women who hunt about their motivation to give hunting a shot.

Stacy Haughey began hunting with her grandmother when she was just five years old.

“I called it grandma’s hunting training academy,” explains Haughey. “We’d sit next to her, she’d kinda talk a little bit about what was happening and tell us how to act in the blind.”

Kristi Dahlstrom has a slightly different story... she picked up the bow for the first time a decade ago.

“I never really wanted to rifle hunt, cuz that was kind of [my husband’s] thing, that’s what they did. And I wanted to mold out my own opportunity.”

For Haughey, hunting is more than a way to put food on the table- it connects her family together.

“Hunting with my grandma was probably the best, but right now where I hunt, it’s my sister and I, so it’s kind of passing on the tradition,” adds Haughey. “And she’s getting her two daughters involved and I’ll eventually get my two young daughters involved as well.”

Dahlstrom, on the other hand, learned the sport from her husband, but she no longer has him over her shoulder calling the shots.

“It took about three years before he and I both felt comfortable that I could be on my own. Now I’ve been hunting ever since on my own. He also archery hunts now too but in a different blind.”

Both women say that they’ve seen an increase in women hunters come through the DNR in the last two years.

And if you want to join those numbers, but don’t know where to start, just stop into the DNR and ask.

“We have all kinds of resources and other females who are willing to share their experience and encourage others to get involved,” says Dahlstrom.

616,000 people purchased a license to hunt deer in Michigan last year. 11% were women.

