Marquette City Commission elects Jenna Smith to third term as Mayor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission re-elected Jenna Smith as Mayor to a third term Monday night. That was the organizational meeting for the Commission and Smith was elected unanimously as Mayor.

Commissioner Cody Mayer was voted in as Mayor Pro-Tem. Mayor Smith says much of the focus this year will be on the city’s 20 year master plan and that this will be her last term as Mayor.

“I feel proud of the work that we’ve done, I’m looking forward to one more year and then I fully intend to step back as mayor and allow someone else to do it but I’m going to give it my all this year, we’ve got some big things in the works and Karen Kovacs is doing a fantastic job as our new city manager, I’d like to provide a little stability and ensure that she’s off to a really great start,”

Also during the meeting, a representative from the group ‘Voters Not Politicians’ urged the city commission to voice their stance on a petition initiative called ‘Secure MI Vote.’

That petition is an effort to require voter ID and ensure secure elections. Though at the meeting Monday night public comments said the petition goes to far for a problem not present in Marquette and would keep some voters from being able to cast their ballots in-person or via absentee ballot.

