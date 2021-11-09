Iron County brothers work together on feature film

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Iron County brothers completed primary filming of an upcoming feature film in Wisconsin last week. Davin and Anders Lindwall of Iron River wrote, directed, and produced the entire movie. The working title of the film is “God Loves the Green Bay Packers.”

The logline reads: “A farmer and his granddaughter, a musician living in the barn, make a hail mary play to save their life’s work and legacy of four generations.”

One lead actor is Craig T. Nelson who voiced Pixar’s Mr. Incredible. Other actors include Emmet Walsh and Madison Lawlor. The film makes several references to the U.P., and the Lindwall brothers say they couldn’t have done it without community support.

“We had this teacher, who is still there, Mr. Rometti, Lee Rometti. He gave us a lot of freedom in film and photography classes and anything creative-related. That was a real launching pad for both Anders and [me],” said Davin Lindwall, Lead Producer.

The film has a target release date of summer 2022. Lindwall says the film will be entered in festivals and may be available on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Lindwall says they have completed primary filming in Door County, Wisconsin. The next several months will include post-production editing, and gathering any other type of video footage.

Behind the scene footage was shared with TV6. The footage was shot by Ryan Piwarski, another student in Lee Rometti’s class, as part of an internship. The Lindwall brothers say it is their dream to film their next movie in the U.P.

