Houghton County Sheriff partners with search team

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Search & Rescue are making their collaborations more concrete.

Last month, the two worked on integrating new technology called Project Lifesaver. It helps locate at-risk individuals who may go missing by tracking them via wristbands.

Now, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Search & Rescue have a liaison agreement to share resources and manpower for searches.

“It will be essentially a deputy who works and trains with Superior Search & Rescue,” said Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “Get familiar with their organization 100% and their needs and on the opposite end of the spectrum – have them understand what we do at the sheriff’s office and what we have to offer.”

The partnership makes sure the sheriff’s department has dedicated manpower set aside for searches.

“We want to try to focus on having several people at the sheriff’s office be dedicated to searches,” said Darian Reed, president of Superior Search and Rescue. “Usually it’s depending on whoever is on call.”

Reed was recently voted president of Superior Search & Rescue (SSAR) on Oct. 14 after the previous president stepped down. SSAR also decided to help ramp up training efforts by bringing in two new training officers.

One of the new training officers, Patrick Diedrich, is a retired Army Sergeant First Class.

“We’re going to be focusing on building everybody’s individual skills,” said Diedrich. “And, building those into other things like search techniques and rescue techniques.”

Overall, the liaison pools together both agencies’ resources to make searches for missing people more organized.

“Superior Search & Rescue. they have a lot of opportunities with their drone, their manpower, their command structure,” said Saaranen.

Reed looks forward to the liaison.

“By being able to work together, and know what each of our capabilities are,” said Reed. “We can come to a quicker solution on how to search.”

A training session will be happening Thursday with the Sheriff’s Department and SSAR.

The focus will be using the new search technology from Project Lifesaver to locate at-risk missing people.

