Few more nice days before storm system

As high pressure glides through the area we’re left with some sun mixed with clouds and temps above normal. Then, skies become cloudy tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. It will bring widespread rain by Thursday morning followed by another round in the afternoon and evening. It will be a rainy and windy day with southeasterly winds gusting in excess of 35mph at times. This will lead to large waves along Lake Michigan, minor beach flooding, and beach erosion. Estimated rainfall amounts are at least .50″ for the western half of the U.P. Then, as the center of low pressure moves north and east a rain-snow mix develops. By the weekend cooler air filters in and it all transitions to lake effect snow, which continues through Monday. This will be our next accumulating snow event.

Today: Sun & clouds

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Then, rain at night with winds increasing

>Highs: Upper 40s

Thursday: Rainy and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix initially followed by lake effect snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with moderate lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

