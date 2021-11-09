Dickinson County high school kicks off TV6 Canathon collection

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County high school is among the schools returning to in-person donations for this year’s TV6 Canathon. For the next month, students at Kingsford High School will be donating non-perishables to the 40th annual TV6 Canathon. Student organizers say they can make an impact in their community.

“There are a lot of peers within our school and within our community who receive help from not only the Salvation Army but from the school services,” said Aliyah Garvaglia, Kingsford High School Student Council Vice-President.

There are 30 collection boxes in total, one for every classroom. Garvaglia says student engagement in previous years has been fantastic. This year, the donations will benefit the Salvation Army in Iron Mountain.

“The Salvation Army did reach out to us, and they said they are really in need. This Canathon we wanted to focus on giving back to our community as much as we could. The Salvation Army seemed like the perfect pick for this,” said Zoie Geronmi, Kingsford High School Student Council President.

The student council created a PSA that classes watched to learn about the event. Geronmi says there is no specific donation goal. The president hopes to get every student involved.

“It was making sure that everybody knew, and getting awareness out that this is something we can help out with,” Geronmi said.

The first-hour classroom that donates the most goods will earn a free breakfast provided by the student council. Garvaglia has volunteered with the Salvation Army in the past, and she understands the importance of the organization.

“I have seen firsthand how they distribute the food, how good they work with families,” Garvaglia said. “People around us that we wouldn’t see are in need until we’re actually helping.”

The collection continues at the high school during first-hour classes until December 3. You can find your local TV6 Canathon drop-off site, or make an online donation, here.

