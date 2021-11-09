Advertisement

Dial Help starts community film series

Films will be shown monthly or bi-monthly
Dial Help's film location is located in Unit 5 in the Portage Plaza in Houghton.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dial Help in Houghton is starting a community film series on addiction.

The first one will be shown at the Portage Plaza in the Dial Help suite on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Films will be informative about addiction and how it affects people.

Additionally, Dial Help team members will be present after showings to host discussions with viewers.

Attendees can ask for resources for themselves or people they love struggling with substance use disorders.

“There will be a movie playing by Dr. Kevin McCauley,” said Mandy Daniels, Dial Help affected others coordinator. “Who is a expert at explaining how addiction is actually a disease of the brain. And, we plan on doing a series.”

For the next film on Dec. 1, a new location will be announced.

