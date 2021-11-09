Advertisement

Coleman, Wis., man killed in house fire in Marinette County

78-year-old Jerry Salewski was found dead inside the home by firefighters.
FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLEMAN, Wis. (WLUC) - A Coleman, Wis., man was killed in a house fire in Marinette County on Saturday.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch was notified of a house fire at 7:27 a.m. Nov. 6 on Park Avenue in the Village of Coleman.

78-year-old Jerry Salewski was found dead inside the home by firefighters.

The Marinette County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The investigation into the fire and death are ongoing.

Responding to the scene were the sheriff’s office, Coleman Fire, Pound Fire, Brazeau Fire, Coleman Rescue and the medical examiner’s office.

