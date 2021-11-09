City of Escanaba appoints new mayor

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba appointed its new mayor Monday night.

Mark Ammel won on a three to two vote against Ronald Beauchamp. Ammel will serve a four-year term on the Escanaba City Council.

Ammel owns Bobaloons, a sandwich restaurant downtown.

“I understand that there’s a lot of expectations that come with it and I hope that I can meet as many of them as is reasonable,” said Mark Ammel, Mayor of the City of Escanaba.

City Councilwoman Karen Moore was selected as Mayor Pro-Tem. She will perform the duties as mayor if Mark Ammel isn’t present or available.

The city has three new council members: Mark Ammel, Ronald Beauchamp and Todd Flath. All three were sworn in Monday night.

