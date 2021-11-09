City of Escanaba appoints new mayor
Mark Ammel is the new mayor and owner of Bobaloon’s in Downtown Escanaba.
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba appointed its new mayor Monday night.
Mark Ammel won on a three to two vote against Ronald Beauchamp. Ammel will serve a four-year term on the Escanaba City Council.
Ammel owns Bobaloons, a sandwich restaurant downtown.
“I understand that there’s a lot of expectations that come with it and I hope that I can meet as many of them as is reasonable,” said Mark Ammel, Mayor of the City of Escanaba.
City Councilwoman Karen Moore was selected as Mayor Pro-Tem. She will perform the duties as mayor if Mark Ammel isn’t present or available.
The city has three new council members: Mark Ammel, Ronald Beauchamp and Todd Flath. All three were sworn in Monday night.
