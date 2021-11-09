Advertisement

City of Escanaba appoints new mayor

Mark Ammel is the new mayor and owner of Bobaloon’s in Downtown Escanaba.
Ronald Beauchamp, Todd Flath and Mark Ammel being sworn in as council members by City Clerk Phil DeMay.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba appointed its new mayor Monday night.

Mark Ammel won on a three to two vote against Ronald Beauchamp. Ammel will serve a four-year term on the Escanaba City Council.

Ammel owns Bobaloons, a sandwich restaurant downtown.

“I understand that there’s a lot of expectations that come with it and I hope that I can meet as many of them as is reasonable,” said Mark Ammel, Mayor of the City of Escanaba.

City Councilwoman Karen Moore was selected as Mayor Pro-Tem. She will perform the duties as mayor if Mark Ammel isn’t present or available.

The city has three new council members: Mark Ammel, Ronald Beauchamp and Todd Flath. All three were sworn in Monday night.

