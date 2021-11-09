AG Nessel, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney discuss Jobs Court proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some people in Marquette County may someday be sent to work instead of jail. That is what the Whitmer administration is proposing, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“We have this massive labor shortage right now, and there’s a variety of reasons as to why that’s happened,” Nessel explained. “But, what we know to be the case is we need employees.”

The solution on the table is a Jobs Court, which Nessel says could be part of a larger package.

Defendants accused of low-level, non-violent crimes would get a paid job for a year in an effort to get their charges dismissed. The pilot program would start with 450 defendants in three counties, including 100 from Marquette County. The other two counties are in lower Michigan.

Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese says it could cut down on repeat offenders.

“This may just be the thing that gives someone that opportunity to get out of the cycle,” he said, “to have good honest work, to make a good honest living, and to support their families and themselves.”

There is currently no timeline for the possible passing of this proposal. However, if it were to become a reality, both Nessel and Wiese say it would be a “win-win” economically and judicially.

“Once we identify cases and screen them out,” said Wiese, “that case will basically be off my docket, off the regular judge’s docket, and it would benefit us in terms of addressing our backlog.”

“Not only will they not cost us money (because it costs about $40,000 a year to incarcerate a person in a county jail or in the Michigan Department of Corrections),” Nessel stated, “but they’ll be adding to the tax base.”

Nessel says multiple employers have expressed interest, including the skilled trades. If the legislature approves the jobs court, participants would also have access to mental health care, transportation to work and a social worker.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.