9-year-old girl’s organs save 6 people’s lives, her mother says

People who knew Abby Douglas, 9, say she was well beyond her years.
By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Organs from a 9-year-old girl who was killed in a suspected drunken driving crash were donated to several people, according to her mother.

“She saved six human beings,” Sarah Douglas said in a Facebook post on Monday. “My love; My light.”

A text message posted on Facebook says Abigail “Abby” Douglas’ kidneys and pancreas went to people in their 40s, while her liver and heart went to children.

Her vessels were donated via a specific request to a living donor, her mother said in the post.

“Whoever gets these organs better get ready to dance and be filled with the spirit because they don’t know what they’re about to get in their bodies,” said Priscilla West, the mother of Abby’s best friend.

According to WVUE, Wendell Lachney is accused of driving drunk when he allegedly crashed into the back of a van at a high speed.

Abby was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She died two days later.

WVUE reports that those who knew the 9-year-old girl said she was well beyond her years and had standout cheer talent.

“She had so much confidence and no one can tell her different. She was who she is, and she was so bubbly and spirited,” said Eli Cole.

Lachney was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. He was charged with vehicular homicide among other offenses, including having an open container.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

