Workers looking for unemployment now required to register with Michigan Works!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Unemployed workers filing a new claim for benefits are now required to register with Michigan Works!. That requirement was waived during the pandemic but as of yesterday it’s back in place.

The additional step is for new unemployment claims and doesn’t affect those already getting benefits from the state. For staff at Michigan Works!, it’s an effort to connect those looking for work with the services they offer.

“We have trained staff on resume writing, we provide training opportunities for anyone who might want to take a look at a different industry, we also provide soft skills training and we also assist with just basic general job searching,” said Megan Boddy, Michigan Works! Talent Services Manager.

The unemployment rate for Michigan has been trending down since hitting 5 percent in July. It’s currently at 4.6 percent.

