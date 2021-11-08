UP businesses and schools in limbo with federal vaccine mandate in courts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan businesses and schools are preparing for a potential COVID vaccine or testing mandate.

President Biden’s requirement is supposed to start early next year, but is facing challenges in court.

Depending on that decision, a shot in the arm or frequent COVID testing could soon be required for many U.P. workers.

However, right now just 58 percent of U.P. residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated. That number has employers concerned, they could lose workers.

“It’s going to have a real, consequential impact to them,” said Marty Fittante, InvestUP CEO.

Fittante says most businesses he’s talked to support vaccinations, but not a mandate.

“There’s a labor shortage not only in the Upper Peninsula, in the state, but nationally,” said Fittante. “What does it mean relative to that shortage? I think we’ve seen some examples of what a mandate means for employers losing employees in the U.P.”

Fittante says the rule will apply to 63 percent of the state’s workforce.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has temporarily halted the requirement. The judge saying, “there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate”.

The requirement would go into place on Jan. 4, 2022. Workers in a company of 100 or more people would be required to get vaccinated or take a weekly test. As the court decides, U.P. businesses aren’t the only ones waiting in limbo. Some schools are also a part of the mandate.

Smaller districts, like Hancock Public Schools, don’t have enough employees for the mandate. However, employees in larger districts, like NICE Community Schools, would have to get vaccinated or tested.

The district’s superintendent says almost 90 percent of teachers are already vaccinated.

“Then the ones who are not for either health reasons, or just through personal choice, realize that they’ll likely have to just summit to a COVID test once a week,” said Bryan DeAugustine, NICE Community Schools Superintendent.

DeAugustine says no one on his staff has said they will leave because of the mandate. He says the district will work to support everyone’s personal choice.

In most cases, the employee would have to cover the cost of testing. If the mandate does go through, it’ll last for 60 days. After that, OSHA says it’ll monitor covid-19 cases and deaths.

