SEMCO Energy recommends steps to prepare your home for wintertime

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Your energy costs could rise more than normal this winter.

Natural gas and propane costs have gone up, and it’s no secret that it takes more energy to keep our homes warm as the weather gets colder. This begs the question: What can homeowners and renters do to keep their energy costs down? While it may seem difficult, SEMCO Energy spokesperson Tim Lubbers says doing a few things now can keep your winter energy use down.

“You can look for cracks in your caulking, you can look for opportunities to insulate, you can look for opportunities to weather strip doors,” Lubbers says of some of the things you may be able to fix to keep cold, winter air from easily entering your home. SEMCO also offers customers a few different services to help winterize their homes.

For one, they offer energy waste reduction discounts on certain amenities. “You can have someone come through and look for energy-saving opportunities,” Lubbers says. “There are rebates on insulation, rebates on smart thermostats. There are lots of things folks can do.”

In fact, Lubbers points out that all customers pay into the energy waste reduction, or EWR, program on their monthly bill. “You’re paying for this service, you really should take advantage of it,” Lubbers notes.

People can also take advantage of SEMCO’s level payment plan to offset seasonal energy costs. “That allows customers to pay a little more during the off-peak months, and then in the wintertime, they don’t see their bills spike,” Lubbers said.

As part of this payment plan, if you end up paying more money than you owe, SEMCO will reimburse you at the end of winter. While this won’t necessarily lower customers’ energy payments overall, it will prevent their payments from surging when it gets colder out.

Of course, there are also simple tricks to keep your energy costs low. For instance, you can turn your thermostat down at certain times of the day. “Make sure you, if you’re okay, turn your temperature a little cooler at night when you’re in bed,” Lubbers recommends.

Lubbers notes that an average person’s bill might go up 30% this winter if they don’t take action. This is partially due to the above-normal natural gas and propane costs. “It’s important that folks call us sooner rather than later so we can get work in and we can direct customers where to go,” Lubbers said.

Lubbers is stressing that customers take action as quickly as possible if they are worried about paying their energy bills this winter. If you’re worried you may fall behind on your payments, he urges you to consider one of SEMCO’s payment assistance programs.

For more information about SEMCO’s payment programs, call their customer service number at (800) 624-2019. They provide services, but they can also direct customers to state payment plans that can help them if they are unable to pay their energy bill on top.

Lubbers stresses that it is much easier to fix this issue if you contact them before you fall behind on your bill and that the last thing SEMCO wants to do is shut down someone’s gas or propane. “Call that customer service number sooner rather than later and let’s have a conversation about things we can do, the assistance we can point you to,” Lubbers says.

