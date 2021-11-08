Advertisement

Seahawks’ Wilson to return vs. Packers

QB has missed 3 games with broken finger
OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first...
OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Russell Wilson will return this Sunday from a broken finger to face the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Seattle quarterback tweeted this Monday morning, leaving little doubt about his return.

Wilson sat out 4 weeks after dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand, which required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 in his absence; they had their bye this past weekend.

The last time Wilson faced the Packers was in the 2019 Divisional round of the playoffs. The Packers won the game 28-23, sacking Wilson 5 times. Packers linebacker Preston Smith, who had 2 of those sacks, famously said this after the game about trying to corral the elusive QB, “It was like chasing a chicken in a field with no fence.”

Now the Packers wait to see if Aaron Rodgers can return from the Covid-19 list in time for Sunday. The earliest he could return is Saturday; but Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said after the loss to the Chiefs that Rodgers would start against Seattle if he is cleared medically, despite not being able to practice at all this week.

