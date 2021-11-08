Advertisement

Remembering a pioneer of TV6

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the pioneers of WLUC-TV has died.

Larry Deloria joined TV6 on June 1, 1967. Some of his positions included continuity writer, news anchor, automotive editor, promotions manager, and creative services manager. Deloria retired on Dec. 31, 2005, after 38 years with the station. He continued to write editorials for the station until four or five years ago.

Deloria was one of the creators of the TV6 Someplace Special campaign in the early 1980s. One popular someplace special promo featured Deloria’s son, David. Larry produced a spot about a Yooper hitchhiking home from Lower Michigan. The promo ends with David hugging his mother, Marie. You can watch that promo in the video in this story.

Larry Deloria was 81 years old. He died Sunday after a lengthy illness. Larry is survived by his son, two daughters, and their families. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Larry Deloria
Larry Deloria(WLUC)

