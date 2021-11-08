PSA: City of Marquette experiencing delay in curbside leaf pickup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The curbside leaf collection for the City of Marquette is running about a day behind the published schedule.

The Public Works Department will continue until two complete rounds of the collection have been made. Please plan on having your material out by the scheduled date in case the department catches up.

The compost drop-off site will continue to be open at regularly scheduled times until collection is completed. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 906-228-0444.

