Lakeshore Bike in Marquette has trade-in bikes for its Grow With Us program

Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program
Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Bike in Marquette has fresh batch of trade-in bikes for families in their Grow With Us Kids Club.

The program works like this, when you buy a kids 12 or 16 inch wheeled bike, and your kid outgrows it, you can trade in the old bike and get 100 percent of the original bike’s cost toward a new larger one. Now, a group of trade-in bikes have been brought to the store and are ready to be sold.

“That’s the second portion of the program, first we can get kids on new bikes that are properly fitting and then when those trade in’s come in we get a whole bunch of barely used bikes that are available to sell at a huge discount price,” said Matt Calcaterra, Owner of Lakeshore Bike.

Lakeshore Bike has worked through supply shortages during the pandemic and are now fully stocked. The Grow With Us program is now in its fourth year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

