KBIC reports primary election results

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight candidates for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council have advanced to next month’s general election.

The candidates in bold below are moving on. These are unofficial results from the Nov. 6 primary election. The general election is Dec. 18. There are two open seats in each district.

Baraga DistrictTotalsL’Anse DistrictTotals
Kim Klopstein (INC)107Dale Goodreau (INC)39
Warren (Chris) Swartz, Jr. (INC)88Susan J. Lafernier (INC)56
Terri (Swartz) Denomie46Allen James Gauthier14
Sue Ellen Elmblad (Suzie)66David Haataja27
Michael P. Lahti57Liz Julio75
Tyler A. Larson71Christopher P. Loonsfoot36
Sarah Smith61
Debi (AANIIN-BOOZHOO) Williamson18

