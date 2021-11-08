KBIC reports primary election results
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight candidates for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council have advanced to next month’s general election.
The candidates in bold below are moving on. These are unofficial results from the Nov. 6 primary election. The general election is Dec. 18. There are two open seats in each district.
|Baraga District
|Totals
|L’Anse District
|Totals
|Kim Klopstein (INC)
|107
|Dale Goodreau (INC)
|39
|Warren (Chris) Swartz, Jr. (INC)
|88
|Susan J. Lafernier (INC)
|56
|Terri (Swartz) Denomie
|46
|Allen James Gauthier
|14
|Sue Ellen Elmblad (Suzie)
|66
|David Haataja
|27
|Michael P. Lahti
|57
|Liz Julio
|75
|Tyler A. Larson
|71
|Christopher P. Loonsfoot
|36
|Sarah Smith
|61
|Debi (AANIIN-BOOZHOO) Williamson
|18
