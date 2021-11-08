KBIC reports primary election results

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight candidates for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council have advanced to next month’s general election.

The candidates in bold below are moving on. These are unofficial results from the Nov. 6 primary election. The general election is Dec. 18. There are two open seats in each district.

Baraga District Totals L’Anse District Totals Kim Klopstein (INC) 107 Dale Goodreau (INC) 39 Warren (Chris) Swartz, Jr. (INC) 88 Susan J. Lafernier (INC) 56 Terri (Swartz) Denomie 46 Allen James Gauthier 14 Sue Ellen Elmblad (Suzie) 66 David Haataja 27 Michael P. Lahti 57 Liz Julio 75 Tyler A. Larson 71 Christopher P. Loonsfoot 36 Sarah Smith 61 Debi (AANIIN-BOOZHOO) Williamson 18

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.